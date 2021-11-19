You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Nickelodeon Forms Good NEWZ Girls Pop/R&B Group With Tyran ‘Ty Ty’ Smith & Jay Brown Productions

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Scarlett Johansson Receives American Cinematheque Tribute; Kevin Feige Teases “Top Secret” Marvel Project With Actress, Unrelated To ‘Black Widow’
Read the full story

‘SNL’ Promo: Simu Liu Senses A Little Tension Between Saweetie & Kyle Mooney

Simu Liu hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend, with musical guest Saweetie, who shares something of a moment with SNL cast member Kyle Mooney in the show’s latest promo.

In the comic bit, Mooney and Saweetie seem to have some secret past together that’s left Mooney a tad bitter. Check it out above.

Liu is the star of Marvel’s recently released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and before that appeared in the sitcom Kim’s Convenience, streaming on Netflix. Saweetie arrives on SNL ahead of her debut album Pretty Bitch Music, due next year.

Both Liu and Saweetie will be making their SNL debuts.

The Liu-hosted Saturday Night Live airs Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad