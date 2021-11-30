Sarah Hyland & Harvey Guillén To Star In Scripted Rom-Com Podcast ‘Bone, Marry, Bury’ From Dear Media

EXCLUSIVE: Dear Media, the female-focused podcast company, is moving into scripted audio series for the first time with a romantic comedy starring Sarah Hyland and Harvey Guillén.

The Modern Family star and the What We Do In The Shadows star are leading the cast of Bone, Marry, Bury, which has been developed in partnership with RomComPods.

The series, which will be released in February 2022, follows 26-year-old Allie, played by Hyland, who’s closing out the worst year of her life after recently being fired, dumped, and evicted. It starts with Allie on New Year’s Eve, where she plans to get wasted and leave this mess of the year behind. Little does she know that the NYE party she’s about to attend will be life-changing but not for the reason she thinks. Through the omniscient narrator, her best friend Gabe, played by Guillén, that by the end of the month, Allie will Bone, Marry, and Bury three different people… and they’re all at this party.

It also stars Tommy Martinez, Adam Pally, Josie Totah. It will also feature the likes of Heather McMahan, Frankie Jonas, Punam Patel, Lukas Gage, and Trixie Mattel.

Bone, Marry, Bury was created, written, directed and exec produced by RomComPods’ Becca Freeman and Rachael King. Hyland is also exec producing with Broad City’s Eliot Glazer as consulting writer and producer and Guillén as producer.

Dear Media, which was founded by Michael Bosstick in 2018, is behind more than 80 podcasts including The Dissenters, co-hosted by Debra Messing, and Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims.

“Dear Media has grown enormously since we launched in 2018 and we aren’t slowing down. This year, we have been working on a large slate of shows that our listeners haven’t heard from us yet and we are so excited to expand into different categories and formats. As our first scripted series, Bone, Marry, Bury, hits the mark on our capabilities as a company and we’re excited for listeners to tune in,” said Bosstick.

RomComPods was founded by Pod People CEO Rachael King and Becca Freeman, co-host of the hit lifestyle podcast, Bad on Paper. It is represented by UTA, which brokered the deal.

“Bone, Marry, Bury started as a kernel of an idea that was totally outside our normal wheelhouse, but we just couldn’t stop thinking about,” said King. “We could not have dreamed of a better partner for this project than Dear Media who gave us so much creative freedom and encouragement to push the limits on this truly unhinged comedy.”

Hyland is represented by WME, Richard Konigsberg and GTRBP. Guillén is represented by Innovative Artists.