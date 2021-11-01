Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title).



Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup. He’s begrudgingly roped into the town’s holiday fundraising tradition, “The Reindeer Games,” but when he surprisingly falls for (and is competing against) a former classmate he ignored in high school who’s determined to beat him at all costs, he must win the game and win her heart as well.

Stolen Hearts tells the true-life story of Lizbeth Meredith (Drew), who finds herself fighting for her daughters after her ex kidnaps them and takes them to Greece.

Lizbeth says goodbye to her young daughters for a non-custodial visit with their father, her abusive ex-husband, only to discover days later that he has kidnapped the children and taken them to Greece. For the next 2 years, fueled by the memories of her own childhood kidnapping, Lizbeth travels to the White House and Greece, burning through every dime and favor to get her children back. One false move, and her ex-husband will vanish with her girls guaranteeing that Lizbeth will never see them again. Two false moves and he’ll make good on his promise to kill her. But a mother’s love knows no borders, and Lizbeth will risk everything to protect her daughters and bring them back home.



Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story is produced by Cineflix Media with Jeff Vanderwal serving as Executive Producer. Simone Stock directs from a script by Barbara Kymlicka.

“We are thrilled to have Sarah back with Lifetime in this powerful role as Lizbeth,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN. “Sarah is such a versatile actress who is not only engaging and collaborative, but also a wonderful creative partner.”

Drew previously starred in Lifetime holiday movies Twinkle All the Way and Christmas Pen Pals.

“I’ve absolutely loved working with Lifetime over the past few years and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my relationship with them as an actor and now as a writer and producer as well. I’m delighted to announce my screenwriting debut with Reindeer Games, a romantic comedy about love, loss, and the importance of true community. I’m looking forward to working with Lifetime to bring more stories like this to life”, Drew said.

Drew currently stars in the new Apple TV series Amber Brown, based on Paula Danziger’s bestselling book series, which is being helmed by Bonnie Hunt. She is probably best known for playing Dr. April Kepner for nine seasons on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, a role she reprised on the show last season. She recently has been recurring on Freeform’s Cruel Summer. Drew is repped by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and Morris Yorn.