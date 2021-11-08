Skip to main content
Sarah Cooper Signs With Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Sugar23 has signed actor, comedian, and best-selling author Sarah CooperCooper, who is represented by Sugar23’s Meredith Wechter and Anna Weinstein joins a roster of top talent that includes Keanu Reeves, Steven Soderbergh, Diane Lane, Jeremy Strong and Josh Gad.

Cooper’s books How To Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings and 100 Tricks to Appear Smart In Smart Meetings are both currently in development for series television. Cooper‘s first Netflix special, “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine,” debuted last year and was executive produced by Maya Rudolph and directed by Natasha Lyonne.

Cooper is also represented by WME, Kovert Creative, and Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

