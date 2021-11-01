‘Nashville’ & ‘The Princess Switch’ Star Sam Palladio Signs With United Agents

EXCLUSIVE: Nashville and The Princess Switch star Sam Palladio has signed with UK agency United Agents. He continues to be repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Palladio most recently starred in ABC’s Rebel, the drama series inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich. He will next be seen in the third installment of Netflix’s The Princess Switch franchise, in which he will reprise the role of Edward.

The Brit actor and musician is best known for his role as Gunnar Scott on Nashville. His credits also include AMC’s Humans and Showtime’s Episodes.

At United, Palladio will be repped by Ellie Blackford and Jess Alford. He is with Allison Band and Nate Steadman at Gersh. He was previously repped by 42 the UK.