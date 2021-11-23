‘Salvation’: Skeet Ulrich Boards Thriller From Director Mackenzie Munro

EXCLUSIVE: Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale, #Freerayshawn) has joined the cast of Salvation, a dramatic thriller from director Mackenzie Munro and Walk Like A Duck Entertainment.

He’ll star alongside Ashley Moore (Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Devon Bostick (Okja), Claire Forlani (Black Beauty) and Thomas Jane (The Vanished).

(L-R) Ashley Moore, Theo Rossi, Devon Bostick, Claire Forlani and Thomas Jane Payton Ruddock; AP; Paradigm; Personal Courtesy

In Salvation, a troubled foster child is given a final chance to make good when she is sent to live with a kind couple in rural Tennessee. She soon learns however that her foster family is not quite what they seem as she is drawn into their world of snake-handling worship where even holy people can do evil things.

Alex Runnels wrote the script for the film, which is currently in production in Boston. Walk Like A Duck’s Rob Goodrich and Jason Armstrong are producing with Kari Skogland, Mad Rabbit and Blonde Mamba, with Blonde Mamba’s Munro and Amelia Baker exec producing.

Ulrich will next be seen in Herbert James Winterstern’s natural disaster pic Supercell, and in Brad Anderson’s psychological thriller Blood, appearing in the latter alongside Michelle Monaghan. The actor portrayed FP Jones throughout the first five seasons of The CW’s hit series, Riverdale, and also recently starred in #Freerayshawn, the Emmy-winning short form series produced by Antoine Fuqua. He’s also previously appeared on the TV side in Unforgettable, Law & Order: LA, Jericho, Into the West (from EP Steven Spielberg) and more. He’s appeared on the film side in Ang Lee’s Ride with the Devil, James L. Brooks’ As Good as It Gets and Wes Craven’s classic horror pic, Scream, among other projects.

Ulrich is represented by Paradigm and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Moore by Gersh, Luber Roklin and Tanya Malean; Rossi by Paradigm, Management 360 and Schreck Rose Dapello; Bostick by Innovative Artists, Noble Caplan Abrams and Principal Entertainment; Forlani by Gersh and Mosaic; Jane by Paradigm; Walk Like A Duck Entertainment by Joel Shames of Shames & Litwin.