Saban Films Acquires Thriller ‘Dig’ For North America, France, Germany & More – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has picked up North American rights to K. Asher Levin’s thriller Dig, starring Thomas Jane, Harlow Jane, Emile Hirsch and Liana Liberato.

Saban has also taken French, German, Spanish and Scandinavian rights for the title and will distribute them via their respective global partners Splendid, Ace Entertainment, Mis.Label and Key2Media.

Dig follows a widowed father (Thomas Jane) who is contracted for home demolition and when he and his daughter (Harlow Jane) arrive at the construction site they are soon taken hostage by a dangerous couple (Hirsch and Liberato), who will stop at nothing to retrieve what lies beneath the property. The father and daughter must work together to outsmart their captors and survive the grueling night.

Banipal Ablakhad and Benhur Ablakhad pen the script. It’s produced by Daniel Cummings along with WLAD’s Rob Goodrich and Jason Armstrong and Buffalo 8 New Mexico’s Robert Dean. Exec producers include: Film Mode Entertainment’s Clay Epstein; Bondlt Media Capital’s Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylore and Grady Craig; Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn through Renegade Entertainment; Jarnell Stokes and Josh Monkrash, Seth Needle and Conor McAdam at Screen Media and David Nagelberg.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley and Film Mode Entertainment’s Epstein brokered the deal on behalf of Screen Media and Zia Productions.

“The father-daughter pairing of Thomas and Harlow Jane is flawless alongside an accomplished actor in Emile Hirsch and up-and-coming star in Liana Liberato,” said Bromiley. “Asher Levin has skilfully created a nail-biting hostage thriller we are excited to share with audiences.”