Ruth Wilson To Star In ‘Mob Queens’ In The Works At HBO From Lena Dunham & Dennis Lehane

The story of Anna Genovese, the second wife of infamous crime boss Vito Genovese who broke Cosa Nostra law when she spilled the illegal dealings of her husband in divorce hearings, is being turned into a limited series for HBO.

The WarnerMedia network is developing Mob Queens with Ruth Wilson set to star as Genovese. The series is being written and exec produced by Lena Dunham and The Wire and Boardwalk Empire writer Dennis Lehane.

The series is based on the Mob Queens podcast, from Stitcher, which was created and hosted by Michael Seligman and Jessica Bendinger. It is the latest scripted series based on an audio series following the likes of Homecoming and Dr. Death.

Mob Queens will tell Genovese’s story, which also includes her as a fixture in the Village’s drag bar scene in the 1930s.

His Dark Materials star Wilson will also exec produce via her Lady Lazarus with her production partner Ryan Selzer. Dunham will write and exec produce, as well as direct, via her Good Thing Going shingle, which is under a first look deal at HBO, along with her production partner Michael P. Cohen. Lehane also exec produces with Emily Hildner, Michael Seligman and Jessica Bendinger. It is produced in association with Stitcher and Animal Kingdom.

