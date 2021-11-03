New Mexico Indie Movie ‘The Locksmith’ Will Use Rubber Guns & CGI After ‘Rust’ Tragedy

EXCLUSIVE: Indie feature The Locksmith, among the first to begin filming in New Mexico after the Rust tragedy, will use rubber guns and CGI instead of real firearms, live ammunition or blanks.

As we revealed yesterday, Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames are starring in movie, which was launched for sales during the virtual AFM.

Filming is due to get underway on November 15 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Guns are included in the plot of the movie but producers have told us they “will be using rubber guns and adding flash and sound by computer during post production…the recent events caused us to go in the direction of rubber guns.”

The Locksmith, about an expert locksmith fresh out of prison after a job gone bad, will mark the directorial debut of veteran first assistant director Nicolas Harvard. Producers are Mark B. David (Poker Face) and Roger Goff (Cut Throat City).

A handful of indie movies are currently in production in New Mexico. Among them are John Slattery’s Maggie Moore(s) with Jon Hamm and Tina Fey and Mel Gibson thriller Hot Seat, produced by Randall Emmett and George Furla.

According to local news service KOAT, action film Knight, which began filming in New Mexico at a similar time to Rust, altered its gun plans mid-shoot following the Rust tragedy. Producers decided to replace blanks with CGI and post-production.

The use of guns on set has been under the microscope following DoP Halyna Hutchins’ death from a prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin during the production of Rust last month. The producers of ABC cop drama The Rookie have said that they will ban live guns on set following the incident. Dave Cortese, a Democrat elected to the California Senate, has vowed to introduce legislation that would ban live ammunition on sets in California. Meanwhile, a petition to ban real guns on film sets has attracted more than 100,000 signatories.

Today, attorneys for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is being investigated by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department in the wake of Hutchins’ death, told NBC’s Today that they’re looking into whether a live bullet was placed in a box of dummy rounds with the intent of “sabotaging the set”.