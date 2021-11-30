Rupert Grint Joins Ensemble Of Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Anthology Series

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has been set to star in Netflix’s anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. He joins a cast that includes Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew LincolnF. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché and Peter Weller.

Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali will write and direct single episodes of the series, which Del Toro will exec produce and act as co-showrunner. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is a collection of live-action stories that Netflix says is meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales — including two original works by del Toro — will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker.

Grint has been on del Toro’s radar ever since his role in Apple’s Servant, where the director personally pointed out on social media how much he loved Grint and thought he nearly stole the series with his role. Servant just wrapped its second season, and the third season recently wrapped production as its one of the streamer’s most popular series to date.

Grint will next be seen in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which premieres on HBO Max on January 1. He is repped by Management 360, ICM Partners and Hamilton Hodell.

