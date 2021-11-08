World Productions Boss & YouTube EMEA MD Given RTS Fellowships; ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Trailer Drops; Raindance Reveals Award Winners; Red Sea Film Fest New Saudi Program – Global Briefs

World Productions Boss and YouTube EMEA Head Win RTS Fellowships

Line of Duty (pictured) producer World Productions CEO Simon Heath and YouTube Regional Director, EMEA, Ben McOwen Wilson are among the six winners of this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Fellowships. CPL Productions MD Danielle Lux, BBC News At Ten‘s Clive Myrie, ITV Continuing Drama MD John Whiston and retiring Screen Yorkshire CEO Sally Joynson see out the crop, who were described as “leaders in their fields” by RTS CEO Theresa Wise. RTS Fellowships recognise industry luminaries who have made an outstanding, sustained and exceptional contribution to the industry.

Bollywood’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Trailer Launched

Ahead of Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s December 10 release, a trailer has dropped showing a passionate couple, played by Ayushmann Khurrana (Badhaai Ho) and Vaani Kapoor (Bell Bottom), whose lives change after the main character hints at a gender-related issue with his partner. With Khurrana stepping into the shoes of a fitness enthusiast, Kapoor could reportedly play a transgender character in the pic. “It’s not just any love story but one that’s uniquely mind-bending and yet universal in its appeal. I have always believed in curating stories that are intricately woven and characters that resonate with people,” said director Kapoor. Gulshan Kumar of T-Series and Pragya Kapoor (under Abhishek’s Guy In The Sky Pictures banner) are on board as producers.

Red Sea New Saudi Program

The Red Sea Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its New Saudi/New Cinema: Features program, which will highlight emerging local talent. A seven-strong lineup includes three female filmmakers. The titles are: Junoon (directed by Maan B. and Yaser B. Khalid); Route 10 (directed by Omar Naim); the omnibus film Quareer (directed by five female filmmakers: Ragheed Al Nahdi, Norah Almowald, Ruba Khafagy, Fatma Alhazmi, and Noor Alameer); Fay’s Palette directed by Anas Ba-Tahaf); omnibus Becoming (directed by Sara Mesfer, Jawaher Alamri, Noor Alameer, Hind Alfahhad and Fatima Al-Banawi); Kayan (directed by Hakeem Jomaah); and Cinema Al-Hara (directed by Faizah Ambah). The inaugural Red Sea film fest runs December 6-15.

Raindance Film Festival 2021 Declares Feature & Doc Awardees

Luàna Bajrami for The Hills Where The Lioness Roars, Anita Rocha da Silveira for Medusa and Daniel Lombroso for White Noise are among winning names to bag numerous awards at the 29th Raindance Film Festival. Matthew Walker’s I’m Wanita won the Best Music Documentary title as well as a £1,000 (£1,350) reward from Spotify. Other major winners include Sam Levy for Best Cinematography in Mayday, King Car for Best Screenplay by Renata Pinheiro and Lúcia Moniz’s Listen for Best Performance. The awards are handed to pics contending at the festival.