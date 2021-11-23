RTS Craft Winners; Warner Australia Deal; Viaplay Norwegian Original — Global Briefs

RTS Craft Winners Revealed

Channel 4 shows We Are Lady Parts and It’s A Sin were the big winners at last night’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Craft & Design Awards 2021, while the BBC took home 11 of the 29 gongs. Nida Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts, which was recommissioned yesterday by Channel 4 and US co-producer Peacock, won for Editing – Entertainment & Comedy, Make Up – Entertainment & Non Drama and Production Design – Entertainment & Non Drama, while Russell T Davies’ It’s A Sin took home Director – Drama for Peter Hoar, Editing – Drama and Production Design – Drama. Meanwhile, BBC2/HBO’s Industry won two awards and departing ITV Studios veteran Global Production Director Sally Debonnaire was handed the Outstanding Achievement Award. Sponsored by AppleTV+, the awards celebrate the best in UK off-screen talent.

Warner Australia Betoota Advocate Deal

Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITVP) and satirical news site The Betoota Advocate are joining forces on a slate of premium, unscripted productions aimed at both the domestic and international market. Michael Brooks, Managing Director of WBITVP Australia, said: “With its distinct, bitingly satirical and smart approach to content, The Betoota Advocate has won a huge following. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. – with its storied TV production experience and international reach – is perfectly positioned to elevate this voice, and we’ll work together to develop premium unscripted television series with local and global appeal.” Warner Bros. International TV Production Australia produces formats including The Bachelor, The Masked Singer, Celebrity Apprentice, Selling Houses Australia, The Repair Shop, Dancing with the Stars, First Dates, Who Do You Think You Are? along with drama series Love Me and The Twelve.

Viaplay Sets Norwegian Original ‘Fenris’ From ‘Ragnarok’ Writer

Ida Elise Broch (Home for Christmas) will star in the latest Norwegian original from Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay. Created and directed by Simen Alsvik (Ragnarok), Fenris is a drama centered around mysterious disappearances in a remote, wolf-inhabited forest on the Swedish border. Also starring are Cengiz Al (Three Wishes for Cinderella), Helena Ødven (ZombieLars), Jan Gunnar Røise (Pørni), Viljar Knutsen Bjaadal (Nødt eller sannhet), Ingjerd Egeberg (Downsizing) and John Emil Jørgensrud (Novemberoslo). It will be written by Simen Alsvik, Maren Skolem and Nikolaj Scherfig, and produced by Sigurd Mikal Karoliussen, with Sveinung Golimo and Tanya Nanette Badendyck as executive producers for Nordisk Film Production and Viaplay respectively.