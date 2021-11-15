You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Rosie Perez, Tessa Thompson, & Salma Hayek Among National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Impact Awards Honorees

Rosie Perez, Tessa Thompson and Salma Hayek
(L-R) Rosie Perez, Tessa Thompson and Salma Hayek Impact Awards

Rosie Perez, Tessa Thompson, and Salma Hayek are among the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Impact Awards honorees. The 24th annual celebration will be held virtually on Dec. 5, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. PST.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mario Lopez, with additional appearances from U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-TX) and The Saldana Sisters (Zoe, Cisely, and Mariel Saldana). It will also feature performances by recording artists Chrisol and Eddie Zuko & Vel the Wonder.

“It is such an honor to celebrate Latinx talent that have paved the way for a more inclusive entertainment industry, one that reflects the diversity not only within the Latinx community, but also the diversity of the Latinx experience,” said Brenda Victoria Castillo, President and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition. “The evening’s honorees have exemplified leadership in the fight for representation and inclusivity throughout their careers and continue to open doors for others through their work.”

A full list of honorees can be found below.

Salma Hayek Pinault – NHMC Impact Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film
Rosie Perez – NHMC Impact Award for Outstanding Performance in a Series
Matthew López – NHMC Impact Award for Outstanding Playwright
Monica Lozano – NHMC Impact Award for Outstanding Leadership
Tessa Thompson – NHMC Impact Award for Outstanding Performance in a Film

