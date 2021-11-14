‘Rosaline’: Kaitlyn Dever Unveils First Photo From 20th Century Studios Film

Actress Kaitlyn Dever took to Instagram on Friday to share the first photo from Rosaline, 20th Century Studios’ reimagining of Romeo and Juliet.

“Here’s the first look photo for #rosaline ❤️ Directed by @karen__maine !!!” Dever wrote. “Coming to @hulu 2022. I am SO excited for this one:).”

The film, based on the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle, is a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare tale. In it, we see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman—who happens to be Romeo’s recent ex.

Maine is directing Rosaline from a script by (500) Days of Summer’s Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Dever will star in the film alongside Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, Isabela Merced, Spencer Stevenson, Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford.

21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing, with Emily Morris and Becca Edelman overseeing the project for 21 Laps, and Sarah Shepard overseeing for 20th Century. It’s scheduled for release in 2022, hitting Hulu in the U.S. and the Star streaming platform internationally.

