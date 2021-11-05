Roku Names CBS Veteran Kelli Raftery VP Of Global Communications

Roku has appointed Kelli Raftery, a former CBS Corp. executive, as the streaming company’s VP of global communications.

Starting Monday, Raftery will oversee the communications team and report to John Kelly, SVP of corporate affairs and communications. Kelly, who had previously worked at Starbucks and Microsoft, joined Roku earlier this year. He took over many of the responsibilities of Tricia Mifsud, who left Roku as communications chief last June after a 10-year run, though his position has a larger scope.

At CBS, where Raftery attained the title of EVP, she had roles focused on daytime TV and corporate communications and departed after the company merged with Viacom in late-2019. Earlier this year, she had reconnected with former CBS colleagues Joe Ianniello and Marc DeBevoise, helping their launch of SPAC Argus Capital as chief marketing officer.

In a prior 13-year period at CBS, Raftery held various positions at CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Network. In between CBS stints, she was director of communications at Sports Illustrated, when the magazine was still owned by Time Inc.

“I’m excited to join this team of all-stars and can’t wait to collaborate with them in continuing to share the No. 1 streaming platform’s ever-evolving story of innovation, growth and success,” Raftery said in an announcement initially posted to LinkedIn.

Roku, which went public in 2017, has grown significantly from its startup days and has developed more complex communications needs as one of the main gatekeepers of streaming. Its market value is $37 billion and it has 56 million active accounts.