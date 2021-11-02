Roberto Urbina, McCaul Lombardi & More To Star In ‘Deadland’ Thriller; Brandon Routh Among Cast Joining Western ‘The Redeemer’

EXCLUSIVE: Roberto Urbina (Snowpiercer), McCaul Lombardi (American Honey), Julieth Restrepo (Loving Pablo), Kendal Rae (2 Broke Girls), Luis Chávez (Ocean’s Thirteen), Julio César Cedillo (Sicario), Manuel Uriza (Rambo: Last Blood) and Chris Mulkey (On the Basis of Sex) will star in Deadland, an indie thriller from director Lance Larson, which has wrapped production in Oklahoma and Texas.

The film centers on border agent Angel Waters (Urbina), who is called to investigate a man who walks the harsh plains of the South Texas desert, finding that what should be a routine apprehension quickly turns into his worst nightmare.

In an unexpected turn of events, the migrant is accidentally killed, with Waters and his fellow officers quickly burying the body in the desert. They swear to an oath of silence—but the migrant refuses to stay silent.

Larson and Jas Shelton wrote the script, with David Elliot providing creative supervision. Larson and Shelton are also producing with Elizabeth Avellán of TealHouse Entertainment, Bob Bastarache, Tara Pirnia and Chris Wilks, with Chuck Larson, Fred Baker, James R. Adams II, George Baker, Chris White, and Eric Larson exec producing.

Urbina is represented by Global Artists Agency, A Leighthouse (Spain) and Robert Stein Management; Lombardi by Firefly Media; Restrepo by Global Artists Agency, manager Maria Clara Lopez (Columbia) and Trademark Talent; Rae by Active Artists Management (Australia); Chávez by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Theo Swerissen Management; Cedillo by BBA Talent, The Mary Collins Agency and Spellbound Entertainment; Uriza by A3 Artists Agency and Vision Entertainment; Mulkey by Buchwald.

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Golden Globe nominee Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy) and newcomer Baylee Toney (The Bog) have signed on to The Redeemer, an indie Western from writer-director Myles Clohessy, which is heading into production in Montana this month.

The actors join an ensemble that also includes Titus Welliver (Bosch), SAG award winner Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods), Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone), and Eddie Spears (Yellowstone), as previously announced.

The Redeemer tells the story of a washed up war hero in 1880s Montana who embark on a life-or-death rescue mission into the frontier, alongside his estranged son Garrett (Routh), to save his Indigenous wife Aponi (Bedard) and daughter-in-law (Toney), after they’re kidnapped by a gang of violent outlaws, led by the formidable former Calvary Captain Randall Ferguson (Murphy). But a harsh winter, the horrors and dangers of the frontier, and the father’s troubled past keeps catching up to them, proving redemption is hard to come by in the Wild, Wild West.

Myles Clohessy, Antony Ware, and Ramsey Heitmann are producing via their Barefoot Kid Productions banner, alongside Mike Walsh of Philly Born Films, Rob Simmons of Jars Media and Jared Safier of Safier Entertainment. Steven Schrager and Thomas Grant of Ident Films are exec producing and financing. Safier, a four-time Emmy-winning producer and sales agent, is handling worldwide sales.

“It is both an honor and privilege to work with this incredibly talented cast on the oh-so-important and storied genre of the Western,” said Clohessy. “These actors epitomize what a perfect ensemble cast looks like, and I can’t wait for them to bring this compelling and important story of love, redemption and familial fortitude to life.

“A huge thank you to our executive producers for believing in my vision and story and my utmost gratitude to the many members of the indigenous tribes of Montana for their assistance in bringing accuracy and a timely and relevant importance to this story,” the filmmaker added. “This film is dedicated to them and to the women of these Native American tribes both path and present who still have to fight for equal justice and safety in this country. Taken but not forgotten.”

Routh is represented by Ali Benmohamed at UTA, Main Title Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Bedard by Wes Stevens at Vox; Murphy by Buchwald, Castannettenow, and Core MGMT; Toney by Rage Models & Talent.