Roberto Patino Strikes Overall Deal With Netflix, Developing Comic Series Adaptation ‘Nocterra’

DMZ creator Roberto Patino is moving to Netflix.

The writer and producer has closed an overall deal with the streamer and has established his own production banner, Analog Inc., in partnership with the company. He previously signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV in 2018.

Patino has also set his first project under the multi-year deal – writing a series adaptation of Image Comics’ Nocterra.

He will write, exec produce and serve as showrunner on the project, which is in the early stages of development, with James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster.

Nocterra is a sci-fi adventure telling the story of Val Riggs, a ‘Ferryman’ who relays people and goods through a world enveloped by a lasting darkness that turns the living into monstrous creatures called shades.

Scott Snyder and Tony Daniels, who created Nocterra, revealed in September that they had struck a deal with Netflix to develop a TV adaptation of the comic book series.

The Conjuring creator Wan will exec produce alongside Michael Clear and Rob Hackett.

Patino created and was the showrunner on HBO Max’s upcoming limited series DMZ, which he exec produced alongside Ava DuVernay. Prior to working on the Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt-fronted series, he was an exec producer on HBO’s Westworld. Previous TV credits include Sons of Anarchy and Prime Suspect.

Patino said, “The ease, honesty and profound creative support I’ve found in Bela Bajaria, Peter Friedlander, Matt Thunell, Alex Sapot, Andrew McQuinn and Kenyatta Smith has been nothing short of ideal. Netflix is an extraordinary champion of intentional and inclusive storytelling, and I’m so eager to use this opportunity to tell bold stories that properly represent the Latinx community in entertaining, exhilarating and powerful ways. I couldn’t be happier to call Netflix my new home, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running with Nocterra and my boundary-pushing friends and partners at Atomic Monster.”

Alex Sapot, Netflix Director, Overall Deals, added, “The passion, vision and world-building that Roberto Patino brings to all his projects is incredibly exciting. Coupled with his undeniable voice, style and deep commitment to uplifting inclusive voices and point of views in his storytelling make for a powerful combination that we are thrilled to embrace and share with our members around the world.”