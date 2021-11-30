WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman.

To know Leah was to love her. She was an extraordinarily loving, generous, and kind person; her big heart overflowed with compassion for humanity. Leah loved to sew, cook, travel and spend time with her family and friends. Leah’s greatest dream was to become a mother.

Leah was born on July 14, 1988 in South Florida and raised in Beverly Hills. She worked for years in the entertainment industry, most recently at Harpo Entertainment, and later changed careers becoming a successful and respected speech-language pathologist working at both Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles.

We are most grateful for the many dear friends who have reached out to our family with gestures of support during this most painful time and for the amazing friends who have been such guiding lights in Leah’s life.

A service will take place on Thursday, December 2nd in the morning. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leah’s name to: The March of Dimes or a trust fund that will be established in Beatrice’s name.

Cindy, Sara, Jenna, Emma and Robert Newman