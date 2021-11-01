Robert Durst Indicted In New York In Death Of Wife Kathie Durst — Update

UPDATED, 3 PM: Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst was indicted for murder on Monday by a grand jury in Westchester County, New York, in the death of his former wife, Kathie, who disappeared in 1982.

The second-degree murder indictment follows a criminal complaint that was filed against the 78-year-old Durst last month.

Durst, the subject of HBO’s documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst was sentenced October 14 to life in prison without parole for the murder of Susan Berman, whom prosecutors say helped cover up Kathie Durst’s killing.

PREVIOUS, Oct. 22: Robert Durst,the infamous millionaire real-estate heir convicted last month in the 2000 murder of close friend Susan Berman, has now been charged with the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982.

The 78-year-old Durst was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in a criminal complaint filed by a state police investigator in Lewisboro, New York.

It was Durst’s appearance in HBO’s six-part documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst that reignited interest in the case.

“The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office can confirm that a complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro Town Court on October 19, 2021. We have no further comment at this time,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah’s office said in a statement Friday to The Associated Press.

There had been reports that a grand jury had been empaneled to begin hearing testimony in the case, a process that was expected to take weeks.

Kathie Durst was 29 when she disappeared in January 1982. Her body was never found and she was declared legally dead in 2017 at the request of her family.

Durst has never come clean about whether he murdered his wife Kathie McCormack Durst in the early 1980s, which was the subject of the 2010 film All Good Things, starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst. Though he was acquitted on self-defense in 2003, Durst has previously admitted to killing his Galveston, Texas rooming house neighbor Morris Black in 2001.