Riz Ahmed To Receive BIFA Award; Screen Yorkshire Appoints Chief Exec; Fremantle To Distribute Australian Parenting Format – Global Briefs

Riz Ahmed Honorary Award

Riz Ahmed will be the recipient of this year’s Richard Harris Award, which is presented annually by the British Independent Film Awards to recognize an actor or actress who has contributed significantly to British films. The Sound of Metal and The Night Of actor has been a stalwart at the BIFAs in the past, winning eight awards in total from the Brit indie ceremony. Last year, he picked up the Best Debut Screenwriter award for Mogul Mowgli, his first foray into feature film writing, and the Best British Short Film BIFA for The Long Goodbye. Upcoming he is an executive producer on Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee and is working on a film adaptation of Mosin Hamid’s book Exit West, to be directed by Yann Demange, via Ahmed’s production company Left Handed, which has a first-look TV deal with Amazon. “I am grateful to the British Independent Film community for their immense support throughout all these years. To receive the Richard Harris Award at the BIFAs this year is a true honour, I hope to be able to continue to learn from those who came before me while encouraging the rising generation to follow their creative dream,” said Ahmed.

Screen Yorkshire Names Chief Exec

Screen Yorkshire has appointed Caroline Cooper Charles as chief executive. She replaces Sally Joynson, who is retiring at the end of 2021, after 16 years at the helm. Cooper Charles is currently Screen Yorkshire’s head of creative and joined the org in 2018 as head of industry development. She previously had roles at Creative England, Warp X and ran a production company with music video director Dawn Shadforth. She will take up her new role from January 1, 2022. “The company has such an important role in ensuring that the screen industries in Yorkshire and Humber continue to thrive and grow in a manner which reflects the fantastic talent that we have in our region,” said Cooper Charles. “As Screen Yorkshire moves into its third decade it will be an absolute privilege to take forward the incredible legacy that has been built by Sally Joynson and lead the brilliant team that delivers this work.”

Fremantle To Distribute Australian Parenting Format

Fremantle has taken global distribution rights to Australian social reality experiment Parental Guidance. The show aired earlier this year on Australia’s Channel 9, becoming one of the channel’s biggest launches of 2021, according to Fremantle. The format sees 10 parents with completely different parenting styles put their methods to the test to convince viewers they have found the best way to raise their kids.