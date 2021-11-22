Ridley Scott Hits Back At Gucci Family Criticism; Reveals Napoleon Biopic ‘Kitbag’ Filming Date

Ridley Scott has hit back at the Gucci family’s criticism of his upcoming film, called for “someone to get in trouble” over the Rust incident and revealed his Napoleon biopic will start filming on January 15.

Scott also gave an update on early-stage TV versions of Alien and Blade Runner.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme, the 83-year-old director rejected comments from Patrizia Gucci that the upcoming MGM film, which will be released later this week, is “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system.” Gucci made the comments several months ago.

“I don’t engage with that,” said Scott. “You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion so you can’t be talking to me about making a profit. As soon as you do that you become part of the public domain.”

Patrizia Gucci has also previously criticised the film, which stars Al Pacino, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto, as representing her family as “short, fat and ugly.”

Meanwhile in the short but wide-ranging interview, Scott slammed the decision to have live firearms on set of Rust, which led to the accidental killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. A number of lawsuits have been filed over the fatal shooting.

Scott said he would never have any live ammunition on his sets, preferring to use guns that aren’t hollow but have a solid barrel.

“I don’t know what a real gun or ammunition was doing on the set,” he added. “Someone should get in trouble for that.”

Next up for Scott is his epic Napoleon drama Kitbag, which he revealed to the BBC is to start filming on January 15.

He described the film from Apple Studios, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jodie Comer as Napoleon and wife Josephine, as a “monster.”

On the Alien and Blade Runner TV series, he said both have now had pilots written for the shows and were being presented as eight-to-10 episode series.

Alien is to air on FX with Noah Hawley showrunning, while Scott hasn’t previously discussed the Blade Runner TV show.