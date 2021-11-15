Global Networks Swoop For Fremantle South Africa Drama ‘Reyka’; Dixon, David, Jama Join ‘Walk The Line’, BBC To Tell Dolly The Sheep Story – Global Briefs

Global Networks Swoop For Fremantle South Africa Drama ‘Reyka’

Fremantle’s debut South African drama Reyka has sold to UK’s Channel 4, Canada’s CBC, Canal+ in Europe and HBO LatAm. The news comes as BritBox North America prepares to launch the show, which comes from South African network M-Net and Fremantle with Harriet Gavshon for Quizzical and Serena Cullen for Serena Cullen Productions. The drama follows a flawed but brilliant criminal profiler, Reyka Gama (Kim Engelbrecht, Raised by Wolves) who, haunted by her past, investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

Alesha Dixon, Craig David, Maya Jame Join ‘Walk The Line’ Panel

British stars Alesha Dixon, Craig David and Maya Jama are to join Gary Barlow on the judging panel of Simon Cowell’s ITV format Walk The Line. The news comes soon after Cowell revealed he would be replaced on the show that he was initially supposed to judge by Barlow, with Cowell focusing on producing the series from his own Syco Entertainment and ITV Studios’ Lifted Entertainment. The genre-bending show would have represented former Britain’s Got Talent judge Cowell’s on-screen return 15 months after he broke his back falling off an E-bike.

BBC2 To Tell Dolly The Sheep Story

BBC2 is to tell the inspiring story of the men and women who created the world’s most famous sheep: Dolly, who was named after Dolly Parton. Scottish producer Tern Television is behind Dolly: The Sheep That Changed The World for the channel’s Horizon strand, which represents the first time that the Scottish scientists who created the cloned sheep have come together to tell their story in depth. Facing firebombs, kidnappings and samples stashed in bras, the scientists give their side of the story in a film that combines access, never-before-seen archive and an underdog tale.