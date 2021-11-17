‘Reno 911: The Hunt For QAnon’ Special Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+; Teaser Trailer Released

Paramount+ has set Thursday, December 23 for the premiere of the new Reno 911 special The Hunt For QAnon. The streamer also released a teaser trailer (see below).

On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, Reno 911: The Hunt For QAnon follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island.

It stars the original Reno 911 cast, including Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts.

Lennon, Garant, Kenney-Silver, Yarbrough, Nash, Alazraqui, McLendon-Covey executive produce along with John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman and David Lincoln. Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts serve as producers. Garant also directs the special.