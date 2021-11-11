Reid Scott, Jordana Brewster, Adam Pally & Dylan Penn Starring In Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been set on comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, with Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day) set to lead the project.

Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce the feature. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec producing. Manrique is set to direct a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks).

In the movie, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all.

The film is now in pre-production and is set to shoot in New York City and the Hamptons later this month.

