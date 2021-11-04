Regina King & David E. Kelley Book Series Order For Adaptation Of Tom Wolfe’s ‘A Man In Full’

Regina King and David E. Kelley are adapting Tom Wolfe’s novel A Man in Full for Netflix.

The streamer has handed the limited project a straight-to-series order of six episodes.

The book, published in 1998, follows Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker. When he faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Kelley will serve as showrunner, writer and exec producer with King directing and exec producing as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. Matthew Tinker also exec produces.

It is Kelley’s latest project for the streamer with upcoming series such as Lincoln Lawyer and Anatomy of a Scandal. It comes after King starred in Netflix feature The Harder They Fall, which was released earlier this month.