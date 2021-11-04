Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Newsmax Takes White House Reporter Emerald Robinson Off Air After Vaccine Conspiracy Tweet

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Eternals' Won't Play Saudi Arabia, Qatar & Other Countries; Pic Scoops $7.6M On Day 1 Overseas
Read the full story

Regina King & David E. Kelley Book Series Order For Adaptation Of Tom Wolfe’s ‘A Man In Full’

Regina King
Courtesy of Diana Ragland

Regina King and David E. Kelley are adapting Tom Wolfe’s novel A Man in Full for Netflix.

The streamer has handed the limited project a straight-to-series order of six episodes.

The book, published in 1998, follows Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker. When he faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Kelley will serve as showrunner, writer and exec producer with King directing and exec producing as part of her first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties production company. Matthew Tinker also exec produces.

It is Kelley’s latest project for the streamer with upcoming series such as Lincoln Lawyer and Anatomy of a Scandal. It comes after King starred in Netflix feature The Harder They Fall, which was released earlier this month.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad