Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

AP

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase.

Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down.

Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on.

“All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added.

Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards.

