Amazon & Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Set Zoey Deutch For Daryl Wein-Helmed ‘Something From Tiffany’s’

EXCLUSIVE: Zoey Deutch has been set to star in and be executive producer of Something from Tiffany’s, an Amazon Original film based on the Melissa Hill novel. Pic is a coproduction between Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios, and the first studio film for Hello Sunshine, which was recently acquired in a Blackstone-backed megadeal worth $900 million. Daryl Wein will direct from a script adapted by Tamara Chestna.

Something from Tiffany’s will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and executive produced by Zoey Deutch.

The romantic comedy will play exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries. A woman’s life is upended when an engagement ring meant for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with.

Deutch (Set it Up, Before I Fall) is next up in The Outfit and most recently wrapped Not Okay, which she produces and stars in.

Wein co-wrote, co-produced and directed the 2021 MGM comedy How It Ends, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. He also co-wrote and directed the 2018 Sundance film White Rabbit.

Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine are separately in production on the musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, which stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Verve-repped scribe Chestna wrote the Amy Poehler-directed Moxie, as well as the 2019 teen romance hit After, and has upcoming the musical Sneakerella for Disney+, and she’s teamed with songwriting icon Diane Warren on a drama at Paramount.

