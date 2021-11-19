Redbox Picks Up U.S. Rights To Thriller ‘Assailant’ With Poppy Delevingne

EXCLUSIVE: Redbox Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to thriller film Assailant.

Assailant follows British couple, Zoe and Jason, whose marriage is on the rocks as they sail to the Caribbean in hopes of saving their marriage. After a seemingly harmless bar fight between the husband and a mysterious drifter, the situation devolves into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The couple must fight together to save themselves from the Assailant.

Starring Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) as Zoe, Chad Michael Collins (Extinct) as Jason, Casper Van Dien (All American) as Michael, and Jeff Fahey (Lost) as Henry, Assailant is written and directed by Tom Paton (400 Bullets).

The film will premiere in 2022 and is expected to have a limited theatrical run and be available day-and-date on demand.

Pic is produced by MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham, with Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media, Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media and Charlie Dombek serve as executive producers. Production financing was provided by Sherborne Media.

The film was shot in the islands of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis under a six-picture production deal between MSR Media and the local authorities of the Caribbean islands.

“We’re thrilled to soon debut this edge-of-your-seat thriller to our audience,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “Tom Paton and a talented cast have combined extraordinarily suspenseful storytelling with a dark motive eerily set against a gorgeous setting.”

The deal was negotiated by Marc Danon of Redbox Entertainment with Karinne Behr CEO of MSR Media International which handled worldwide distribution rights for the film.