Red Sea International Film Fest Unveils Arab Spectacular; HanWay Films Strikes ‘Master Gardener’ Deals – Global Briefs

Red Sea International Film Fest Unveils Arab Spectacular

Titles from Rashid Masharawi, Dhafer L’Abidine and Joana Hadjithomas comprise the eight initial films selected under the Red Sea International Film Festival’s (RedSeaIFF) Arab Spectacular strand. The inaugural edition of the festival will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from December 6-15. Titles within the Arab Spectacular line-up include World Premiere of Recovery by Masharawi (Ticket to Jerusalem), L’Abidine’s feature debut directorial Ghodwa and Golden Bear nominee Memory Box (pictured) by Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige. Emmy-nominated director Jay Bulger and Karim Debbagh (Men In Black: International) also collaborate for Their Heads Are Green And Their Hands Are Blue. Films selected in this slate will cover Pan-Arab identity stories across Iraq, Palestine, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Lebanon and Morocco, while also exploring women in society.

HanWay Films Strikes Deals For Paul Schrader’s ‘Master Gardener’

HanWay Films has acquired international sales rights for Paul Schrader’s crime-thriller Master Gardener. The UK-based sales firm has already secured deals with Leonine (Germany and Switzerland), The Jokers (France), Volgafilm (CIS and Baltics), M2 Films (Eastern Europe), VVS Films (Canada), Scanbox Entertainment (Scandinavia), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal) Filmfinity (South Africa), Shaw (Singapore) and Front Row (Middle East). HanWay jointly co-reps North American sales with Schrader’s manager, David Gonzales, with Amanda Crittenden of KOJO Studios and Scott LaStaiti exec producing. The film is headlined by Joel Edgerton (The Gift). He plays Narvel Roth, an American estate gardener who is forced to confront his dark past after the wealthy dowager Mrs Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver) demands that he takes her wayward great-niece Maya on as a new apprentice.