‘Red Rocket’: A24 Pushes Back Release Date For Sean Baker’s Dark Comedy Starring Simon Rex

A24 has shifted the release date for Sean Baker’s film, Red Rocket, pushing it back a week from the 3rd to the 10th of December.

The dark comedy from the director of The Florida Project and Tangerine was previously set to open against Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, Greenwich Entertainment doc Try Harder!, Focus Features’ drama Wolf, FIP’s Tadap, Camille Griffin’s holiday horror pic Silent Night, and Faith Media Distribution’s True to the Game 3.

It’s now set to play against two major awards contenders—Steven Spielberg’s 20th Century Studios remake of West Side Story and Amazon’s Aaron Sorkin pic Being the Ricardos—along with STX Entertainment’s action thriller Violence of Action, starring Chris Pine.

Red Rocket centers on Mikey Saber (Simon Rex), a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown—regardless of the fact that no one wants him back. The film also stars Bree Elrod, Brenda Deiss, Ethan Darbone, Brittney Rodriguez and Judy Hill, and comes on the heels of Baker’s partnership with A24 on his 2017 film, The Florida Project, which earned Willem Dafoe his third Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Baker penned the script with longtime collaborator Chris Bergoch, and produced the film, alongside Samantha Quan, Alex Saks, Alex Coco, and Shih-Ching Tsou. The filmmaker’s latest made its world premiere in Cannes—subsequently winning both the Critics Award and Jury Prize in Deauville. It has also landed three Gotham Award nominations for Best Screenplay, Outstanding Lead Performance (Rex), and Breakthrough Performer (Son).