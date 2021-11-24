‘Red Notice’ Already Second-Most Watched Netflix Movie Of All-Time, Eyes No. 1 Spot

Through its first ten days on Netflix, the Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds $200M action heist movie Red Notice is already the streamer’s second most watched movie of all time with 277.9M hours clocked.

The Rawson Marshall Thurber directed title is honing in on being the streamer’s most-watched-movie-of-all-time, that currently being the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box, which counts 282M hours.

In Netflix’s second week of its top 10 most watched film charts (English), the streamer reports that Red Notice was the No. 1 movie for Nov. 15-21 logging 129.1M hours watched. In second, was their Vanessa Hudgens franchise threequel, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, with 24.77M hours watched by subscribers.

A number of rival studio library hits flooded the top 10 including the Johnson-Hart movie Central Intelligence, and DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods and Trolls. Curiously absent from this week’s list is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial musical Tick, Tick…Boom about Jonathan Larson. The pic, which dropped on Nov. 19, is 88% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and receiving rave reviews for Andrew Garfield’s turn as Larson.

Ale McHaddo’s Brazilian romantic comedy Just Short of Perfect about a divorced lawyer who falls for a charismatic cardiologist, topped the week’s most watched non-English movies chart.

Netflix Top 10 – November 15 – 21 (hours)

English-language:

Red Notice – 129.1M (Wk 2)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star– 30M (Wk 1)

Love Hard – 21.1M (Wk 3)

Central Intelligence – 14.9M (Wk 1)

The Harder They Fall – 13.77M (Wk 3)

The Croods – 13.4M (Wk 1)

Army of Thieves – 12.26M (Wk 4)

Trolls – 10.1M (Wk 1)

6 Underground – 7.77M (Wk 1)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – 7.68M (Wk 1)

Non-English-language:

Just Short of Perfect – 9.63M (Wk 1)

7 Prisoners – 9.57M (Wk 2)

Yara – 5.66M (Wk 3)

Prayers for the Stolen – 4.7M (Wk 1)

Dhamaka – 4.2M (Wk 1)

Love Me Instead – 3M (Wk 1)

The Claus Family – 2.42M (Wk 3)

Earwig and the Witch – 2.1M (Wk 1)

The Forgotten Battle – 1.94M (Wk 6)

Meenakshi Sundareshwar – 1.9M (Wk 3)