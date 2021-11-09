RealD Founder Michael V. Lewis Named Chairman Of Campfire, A Startup Enabling Holographic Collaboration

Campfire, a startup focused on holographic collaboration tools for the enterprise market, has named Michael V. Lewis as chairman of its board of directors.

Lewis in 2003 founded RealD, a visual experience company and digital 3D cinema pioneer, and led it as CEO. The company was acquired in 2016 by Rizvi Traverse Management in a $551 million privatization.

The arrival of Lewis as Campfire chairman follows a significant investment in the company by Alchemi Project. Lewis formed Alchemi to support businesses and ideas that are poised to positively impact the world across the technology, media and consumer product sectors.

Campfire emerged from stealth earlier this year with $8 million in seed funding. With 60 patents for solutions and devices, the firm says it goes beyond what existing virtual and augmented reality specialists can offer. Campfire is available now through an early access program, with commercial availability targeted for 2022.

“Michael has spent decades at the nexus of media and technology, and has brought immersive experiences to billions of people,” Campfire CEO Jay Wright said. “We are thrilled that he has chosen to lend his expertise and passion in support of Campfire and we look forward to the journey ahead.”

Other early investors in Campfire have included OTV, Kli Capital and Tuesday Capital.

“Campfire is the epitome of what’s next in augmented and virtual reality, bringing to life a technology that had only existed in science fiction films until now,” Lewis said. “Campfire embodies all of the attributes I look for when choosing what ventures Alchemi Project will support: It is transformative; it serves a higher purpose; and it embraces sustainable policies and practices.”

Lewis has been honored by the Producers Guild of America with the Vanguard Award for new media and technology achievements. He is the recipient of The Thomas Alva Edison Innovation Award and the UCLA School of Neurosurgery’s Visionary Award.