‘Real Housewives Of Dubai’ Ordered By Bravo

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is heading to Dubai.

The United Arab Emirates city, which is often referred to as a ‘playground for the rich’, will become the 11th city in the franchise but marks Bravo’s first original international iteration.

Premiering next year, the series will highlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up drama.

Truly Original’s Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda Cox and Chelsey Stephens are exec producers alongside long-time exec Andy Cohen.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” said Cohen.

Real Housewives launched more than 15 years ago in Orange County and has since spawned multiple U.S. spin-offs while being adapted in numerous territories outside of the U.S..