Maxim Swinton Joins ‘Raymond And Ray’; Seamus Deaver Boards ‘Invitation To A Murder’; Bethlehem Million, More To Star In ‘Trim Season’

EXCLUSIVE: Maxim Swinton (Halston) has joined the cast of Raymond and Ray, writer-director Rodrigo García’s (Four Good Days) film for Apple Studios.

He joins an ensemble that includes Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke, Maribel Verdú and Sophie Okonedo, as previously announced.

The film currently in production in Virginia centers on Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke), half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely grave-digging.

Swinton will play the son of Okonedo’s no-nonsense nurse, Kiera, who proves to be a source of comfort for Raymond and Ray’s father in his final days. Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón is producing with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures, with Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer serving as EPs.

Swinton recently portrayed a younger version of McGregor’s fashion designer Halston in Netflix’s Emmy-winning miniseries of the same name. The actor has also appeared on the TV side in NOS4A2 (AMC), Blindspot (NBC), The Blacklist (NBC), Bull (CBS), The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC) and the recent ABC pilot Adopted, produced by Jimmy Kimmel. His film credits include T-11 Incomplete, Becks, and How to Get Girls. Swinton also has originated roles in Off-Broadway shows including Kooky Spook and American Juggalo.

He is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Dave McKeown/Edge Entertainment, and attorney Jamie Feldman.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Seamus Dever has signed on to star opposite Mischa Barton in Invitation to a Murder, an indie thriller from director Stephen Shimek (The Adventure of A.R.I.: My Robot Friend).

Seamus Dever Personal Courtesy

The film sees a reclusive billionaire invite six seemingly random strangers to his island estate, including aspiring detective Miranda Green (Barton). When another guest turns up dead, Miranda must get to the bottom of the plot behind the gathering to prove herself and maybe save her life.

Dever will play Lawrence Kane, a chatty attorney who joins Green as a guest at the mansion. From the beginning, Lawrence appears to have a bit of inside knowledge that sets him apart from the group.

Brian O’Donnell scripted the film, which is based on an original story by Gérard Miller, and heads into production in Illinois this month. Zeus Zamani and Brian Vilim are producing, with ACE Entertainment’s Sebastien Semon and Jerome Reydner-Kalfon set to exec produce.

Grindstone Entertainment Group will handle domestic distribution. France Television has claimed French rights, with ACE Entertainment recently launching sales for other international territories at the virtual American Film Market.

Dever’s TV credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, The Rookie, Titans, MacGyver, Legion, Castle, Drop Dead Diva, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Army Wives and more. He’s previously appeared on the film side in Sean Doyle’s comedy Ready or Not and Herman Wilkins’ drama Affairs in Order, among other titles.

He is represented by Metropolitan Talent Agency and Vault Entertainment.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Bethlehem Million (John Hyams’ upcoming Sick), Jane Badler (The Free Fall), Alex Essoe (Midnight Mass), Bex Taylor-Klaus (13 Reasons Why) and Ally Ioannides (Synchronic) will topline Trim Season, a horror-thriller from MeJane Productions, Execution Style Entertainment and Paper Street Pictures, which recently wrapped production in Salt Lake City, UT.



(L-R) Bethlehem Million, Jane Badler, Alex Essoe and Bex Taylor-Klaus Courtesy of Paper Street Pictures

The film from veteran production designer Ariel Vida (Synchronic, She Times Tomorrow) marks her follow-up to Vide Noir, which is slated for release early next year. It centers on a group of new friends who look to make quick cash trimming marijuana on a secluded Northern California farm. When the location’s dark secrets emerge, it becomes a race against time to escape the ominous mountain with their lives.

Cory Hart (Fear the Walking Dead), Ryan Donowho (Beyond Paranormal), Marc Senter (The Free Fall) and Juliette Kenn De Balinthazy round out the cast of the film scripted by Vida and David Blair, which is based on a story by Megan Sutherland, Cullen Poythress and Sean E. DeMott.

MeJane Productions’ Badler, Execution Style’s DeMott, and Hlbrk Ent’s Paul Holbrook are producing, with Paper Street Pictures’ Aaron B. Koontz and Leal Naim exec producing. Cameron Burns is co-producing, with Taylor-Klaus serving as an associate producer.

“Trim Season explores themes of power and agency, friendship and loss, all through a stylized lens brought to life by an amazing cast and crew that I couldn’t be more proud of and grateful for,” said Vida.

Million is represented by Gersh; Badler by CESD Talent Agency and The Katz Company; Essoe by Aperture Entertainment and Play Management (Canada); Taylor-Klaus by Aperture Entertainment and Curtis Talent Management; Ioannides by A3 Artists Agency; Hart by Pastorini Bosby Talent Agency in Houston and Smith Young Talent Agency in Atlanta; Donowho by HRI Talent and Advanced Management; Senter by Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.