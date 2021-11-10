Raoul Peck Signs With Anonymous Content Ahead Of DOC NYC Tribute

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Raoul Peck has signed with Anonymous Content. The move comes after the I Am Not Your Negro director most recently wrote, directed and executive produced the four-part series Exterminate All the Brutes. The docuseries, which premiered in April on HBO and HBO Max, pushes the boundaries of traditional documentary filmmaking, offering an expansive exploration of the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism.

Peck is also the founder of production company Velvet Film through which he has produced or co-produced all his films in the U.S. and Europe. He now join the ranks of Anonymous Content’s film and television division which boasts sevearl commercially successful and critically acclaimed works and has up next the Apple TV+ film Swan Song.

The signing also comes as Peck tonight will receive the 2021 DOC NYC Visionaries Tribute Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Peck’s 2016 I Am Not Your Negro was nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar and won at BAFTA and France’s Cesar awards, and took the Audience Award at the Toronto and Berlin festivals; Peck got a DGA nomination and a News and Documentary Emmy as well. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, it is based on published and unpublished writings of James Baldwin and examines the past, present, and future of race in America.

Other film and TV credits include The Man by the Shore (Competition, Cannes 1993), Lumumba (Directors’ Fortnight, Cannes 2000, HBO), Sometimes in April (Competition, Berlinale 2005, HBO); Moloch Tropical (Toronto and Berlin) and The Young Karl Marx (Berlinale 2017). His documentary films include Lumumba, Death of a Prophet (Cannes Classics 2021) and Fatal Assistance (Berlinale and Hot Docs 2013).

Peck continues to be represented by Jessica Lacy at ICM Partners and Nina Shaw at Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.