Range Media Partners Beefs Up Non-Scripted Business With Hire Of eOne’s Mark Herwick

Mark Herwick, who was previously EVP, Unscripted Television at eOne, has joined Range Media Partners to bolster the company’s non-scripted ambitions.

Herwick becomes Range’s President of Non-Scripted Television. He has been tasked with building out its non-scripted studios and working with its clients, partners and brands to develop non-scripted TV projects as well as building out full production and post-production facilities.

He will also work with the likes of Ntertain, which was launched earlier this year in partnership with Tommy Mottola and Lex Borrero, to develop Latin Stories in non-scripted.

During his time at eOne, he worked on series such as its Growing Up Hip Hop franchise as well as BET’s Ladies Night and MTV’s Ex on the Beach and Siesta Key.

Range CEO Peter Micelli, who was formerly chief strategy officer at eOne, said, “Mark is the perfect combination of entrepreneur and culture fit for Range. He’s wildly creative and forward thinking and I’m bananas excited to be working with him again. He will be an amazing partner to creators who are looking to tell impactful stories in the non-scripted and doc space.”

Herwick added, “I’m genuinely thrilled to be joining Pete and the partners at Range to build out the non-scripted division, as we all share a collective passion for premium and thought-provoking story-telling. With Range’s A-list talent pool, music, branding and digital divisions, there’s no better place to be and I’m beyond excited to work alongside some of the best in the industry.”