Range Media Partners & iGaming Company Game Play Network Team To Create Talent-Driven Games

Range Media Partners and iGaming company Game Play Network will team up for a joint venture that seeks to create talent-driven game experiences for the former’s talent and brand clients.

GPN, founded in 2012, specializes in iGaming programs that allow U.S. players to legally play real money mobile casino games, social games and place wagers on live horse races. The Los Angeles-based company will work to tap into Range’s slate of clients and talent which currently include notable names spanning film, television, music, literary and activism.

“This groundbreaking announcement unites Range’s world class talent and brand expertise with GPN’s unparalleled technology and market access. As partners, we are distinctly situated to shape the future in social gaming entertainment,” said Pete Micelli, Range Media Partners CEO and co-founder.

Revealed on Wednesday, with the new venture Range and GPN seek to develop new marketing strategies, capabilities for players and further enhance the overall player experience.

Though in the iGaming space, the joint venture between Range and GPN is the latest example of the crossover between the gaming and entertainment industries.

“With the expansion of our management team, and on the heels of major traditional strategic iGaming partnership announcements, this blending of gambling revenue integrated into the marketing power of Range’s talent lineup is a game changer in both the entertainment industry and gaming industry,” added David Marshall, GPN’s Chief Executive Officer. “

The GPN Gaming Platform currently operates in 22 states.