Raina Falcon Upped To SVP Publicity For HBO Max

Top communications executive Raina Falcon has been promoted to Senior Vice President, HBO Max Publicity, from her previous VP role. In her expanded position, Falcon will continue to spearhead all publicity efforts for Max Originals, acquisitions and library content, overseeing the team of publicists leading the platform’s program campaigns.

“Raina is an incredibly talented and dexterous communications executive,” said Karen Jones, Executive Vice President, Communications, HBO and HBO Max, to whom Falcon reports. “Her expertise and strategic thinking have been essential to the success of Max Originals over the past year and a half since the launch of the platform.”

Serving as Vice President, HBO Max Publicity since May 2020, Falcon has managed teams leading campaigns for Max Originals including The Flight Attendant and Hacks, which earned HBO Max its first Emmy wins, as well as upcoming titles And Just Like That… and Peacemaker.

Falcon has been under the Warner umbrella since joining Turner Networks in 2017 as Senior Director of Publicity. In that role, she helped to reshape the networks’ brands and oversaw publicity campaigns for original programming, including the launches of The Last O.G., Miracle Workers and AEW: Dynamite.

Prior to Turner, Falcon was Senior Director, Talent & Television at BWR Public Relations, where she handled clients such as Rachel Bloom, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Anderson, Maura Tierney, and Sir Ben Kingsley. Falcon’s corporate clients at BWR also included Showtime, IFC, TBS and TNT, Broadway Video, Adult Swim, and the Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theaters.