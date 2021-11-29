Definitely Founders Rachel Arnold and Jon Green To Head Up Banijay Label RDF’s Creative Team

The co-founders of UK Million Pound… indie Definitely have moved to Banijay stablemate RDF to head up its creative team, with Definitely subsumed into RDF.

Commencing in the new year, Rachel Arnold and Jon Green have also been given responsibility for RDF sub-labels Little Wonder and Fizz. Fizz Creative Director Neale Simpson left earlier this month after forging a number of UK formats such as Channel 4’s Crystal Maze reboot.

Definitely will sit within RDF, with Green retaining his role as Creative Director to oversee upcoming commissions. Definitely is behind the upcoming Gemma Collins: Self Harm & Me for Channel 4, the Million Pound … franchise for Channel 5 and four other shows set to be announced next year.

Arnold and Green will join RDF several months after the departure of long-serving MD Jim Allen, who was recently replaced by Kitty Walshe. They will help develop a pipeline of global non-scripted hits aimed at both local linear and global platforms.

“Rachel and Jon are a brilliant creative partnership as their huge success at Definitely shows,” said Walshe.

Arnold described the move as an “honor and a privilege” and Green said it is “an exciting time to be joining the exceptional team at RDF.”