‘Queen Of The Universe’: RuPaul To EP Paramount+ Drag Singing Competition, International Contestants Unveiled

Mama Ru’s coming to Queen of the Universe as the history-making, Emmy-winning host of RuPaul’s Drag Race signs on to executive produce Paramount+’s upcoming drag singing competition series.

Hosted by Graham Norton, Queen of the Universe hails from the MTV Entertainment Studios and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder. Inspired by international singing competitions, Queen of the Universe will follow the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, countries go head to head spotlighting their top talent. Contestants hail from the U.S, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, India, China, France and more.

Each episode will feature the world’s fiercest queens as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges in the hopes of being crowned the “Queen of the Universe” and winning a $250,000 cash prize.

In addition to unveiling that RuPaul will join the series as an executive producer, Paramount+ unveiled the international contestants – including former Drag Race queens – set to compete for the crown. See them in the trailer above.

Queen of the Universe is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, Dec. 2. Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Leona Lewis and Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel are set to judge.

The singing competition is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of the Emmy-winning franchise RuPaul’s Drag Race.