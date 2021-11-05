Propagate Behind Deepa Mehta Movie ‘Burnt Sugar’; Searchlight Pictures UK Pic ‘Rye Lane’ — Global Briefs

Propagate Behind Deepa Mehta-Directed ‘Burnt Sugar’

Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content is to produce Deepa Mehta’s adaptation of Avni Doshi’s novel Burnt Sugar, in a deal which was negotiated by Anna Soler-Pont at the Pontas Literary & Film Agency. Based on the story of a dysfunctional mother and daughter in Pune, the book has sold 150,000 copies and was submitted for prominent awards such as the Booker Prize. A London stage adaptation for 2023 is also in the works. Mehta, the Academy Award nominated Indian-Canadian filmmaker has helmed book adaptations previously such as Midnight’s Children and Funny Boy, and is known for trilogy Fire, Earth and Water. For TV, she directed the pilot for acclaimed Apple series Little America and Showtime’s upcoming Yellowjackets. “Depicting complicated human connections are what drive most of my projects and I look forward to delving into the complex, layered and at times surprisingly dark mother-daughter relationship that is so shockingly illustrated in this novel,” said Deepa Mehta. “Burnt Sugar is often sprinkled with razor sharp humour and it’s unexpected take on the old-as-time relationship left me gasping. It grabbed me from its first sentence and I couldn’t say yes fast enough when I was asked to bring the vision to the screen.”

Searchlight Pictures Aboard Raine Allen-Miller’s ‘Rye Lane’

Rye Lane Searchlight Pictures

Here’s your first look at Raine Allen-Miller’s feature directorial debut Rye Lane. Featuring Vivian Oparah (Class) and David Jonsson (Deep State) in lead roles, the rom-com is about two youngsters reeling from bad breakups who connect over an eventful day in South-London. Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo of Turnover Films (Top Boy) and Damian Jones of DJ Films (Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie) are on board as producers, with co-funding by BBC Films, Searchlight Pictures and the BFI. Searchlight is handling distribution. Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen, Heads of Film Production & Development for Searchlight Pictures said: “It’s wonderful to be partnering with our friends at BBC Film and the BFI, alongside the awe-inspiring talent both in front of and behind the camera, to bring this fresh, original and authentic British comedy to the screen.”