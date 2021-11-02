‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Adds Nine Recurring To Cast Of HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cristala Carter (Dr Death, Law & Order: Organized Crime), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kate Jennings Grant (Notorious, Flight 93), Robert Stanton (Mr. Mercedes), Jennifer Ferrin (Mosaic, The Blacklist), Lilla Crawford (Into the Woods), Brian Altemus (The Time Traveler’s Wife, Grand Army), Anthony Ordonez (Franklin & Bash, Manifest) and Jeffrey Bean (Billions, The Blacklist) have been cast in recurring roles in HBO Max’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin reboot.

The present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series hails from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring, the reboot based on the bestselling books by Sara Shepard will feature a new story and new characters. Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

The nine recurring join previously announced series regulars Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson.

Klena will play Wes, Tabby’s (Kinney) boss at The Orpheum, Millwood’s second-run local movie theater. A devilishly handsome film school graduate, Wes and Tabby have bonded over their mutual love of film, but Wes’s intentions are anything but pure.

Jennings Grant will portray Madame Giry, the Dance Teacher at Millwood High. A ballerina herself, Madame Giry is exceedingly strict with her students, specifically Faran (Zaria).

Stanton is Marshall Clanton, Millwood High’s complete stress case of a principal. And nothing makes Principal Clanton more uncomfortable than our Little Liars.

Ferrin will play Martha Beasley, the matriarch of the Beasley family. Privately browbeaten by her husband, Mrs. Beasley does whatever she can to keep up appearances.

Crawford will portray Sandy, Karen’s (Bechtel) most ardent admirer. A cringey tagalong, Sandy often boosts Karen’s ego in an effort to stay out of her best friend’s crosshairs.

Altemus is Tyler, a Millwood High jock. No stranger to “locker room talk,” Tyler is the poster child for young, toxic masculinity.

Carter will play Nurse Simmons, the School Nurse at Millwood High. Nurse Simmons is a confidante and safe place to land for our Little Liars.

Ordonez will portray Mr. Gardner, the Computer Science Teacher at Millwood High. Known as Mr. Gee, Mr. Gardner is a mentor and friend to Minnie (Pyles).

Bean is Mr. Smithee, Tabby’s film teacher at Millwood High. Rigid and stern, Mr. Smithee doesn’t take kindly to challenges from his students.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces via his Muckle Man Productions, with Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce. Muckle Man Productions and Alloy produce in association with WBTV. Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

