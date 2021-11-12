Skip to main content
‘Predator’ Prequel Gets Title & Sets Summer 2022 Release – Disney+ Day

ALIEN VS. PREDATOR, Everett/20th Century Studios

On Disney+ Day, the studio announced that its new Predator movie was set to drop in summer 2022, and will be entitled PreyFor some time, the pic was shot under the title Skulls. 

Deadline first told you about the project a year ago, with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg directing. Today, we learned the plot line with the pic set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.

The script was written by Patrick Aison, whose producer-writer credits include the series Kingdom, Jack Ryan and Treadstone.

Prey aka Skulls wrapped on Sept. 12 in Calgary as revealed by the pic’s DP Jeff Cutter on Instagram.

The Predator movies through six films, including two Alien vs. Predator movies, has grossed $750.8M at the global box office.

Few projects announced in the Disney+ sizzle reel yesterday had hard 2022 drop dates. There is a still from the movie and a logo which will be dropped later this morning and we’ll update you then.

 

