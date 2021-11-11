‘Power Book IV: Force’: Starz Sets Premiere Date, Releases Teaser Trailer

We’re getting a first look at Starz’s Power Book IV: Force, the latest spinoff in the Power universe, headlined by Joseph Sikora. Starz also announced the series will premiere on Sunday, February 6 at 9 pm ET.

Power Book IV: Force centers on the mothership series’ Tommy Egan, played by Sikora, as he leaves New York behind and heads to Chicago, even though he’s warned by a character in the trailer that Chicago might not be the best choice for him.

Per the logline: As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the power to watch them crumble. Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan also star.

The Power Universe series are overseen by Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp. She executive produces Power Book IV: Force through her production company End of Episode alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM as well as Chris Selak of End of Episode, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

The series premieres on Starz in the U.S. and Canada and on its international streaming platform StarzPlay across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

Watch the teaser trailer above.