You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

“The Simpsons In Plusaversary”: Latest Animated Short Out Of Springfield To Premiere On Disney+ Day

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Robert Downey Jr. & Matt Damon Latest Stars To Join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Read the full story

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2: Tracy Perez To Recur In Starz Drama Series From Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Tracy Perez
Personal Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Tracy Perez (East Los High, Animal Kingdom) has joined the cast of StarzPower Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 2 in a recurring role.

Perez will portray Detective Adina Foyle, Detective Burke’s (Shanley Caswell) ex-girlfriend who is making a comeback as her new girlfriend.

From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Kemp through her company End of Episode and Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Penn is the creator/showrunner of Raising Kanan. Also executive producing are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, and Kevin Fox with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.

Perez most notably starred in Hulu’s East Los High in the role of Vanessa De La Cruz across the show’s four seasons from 2013 to 2017. Her TV credits also include roles in Animal Kingdom, Deadwax, and The Strain.

She will next appear in the Christian Sesma-directed film, Section Eight.

Perez is repped by Anonymous Content and TCA Management.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad