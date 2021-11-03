Pia Chaozon Barlow Upped To EVP Originals Marketing At HBO Max

HBO Max has promoted Pia Chaozon Barlow to EVP Originals Marketing. The move puts her in charge of marketing for all HBO Max original programming and unites the HBO Originals and Max Originals marketing teams.

“Pia’s vast experience has established her as an innovative marketer with a keen eye for building, mentoring and empowering the next generation of leaders,” said by Zach Enterlin, EVP Marketing at HBO Max and HBO, to whom she reports.

Barlow began her Barlow kicked off her career at HBO in 2003, launching consumer marketing campaigns for series, films and documentaries including Boardwalk Empire, Girls and Silicon Valley. She moved to Netflix in 2014, working on the streamer’s hit including Orange Is the New Black, Master of None, Making a Murderer and Queer Eye, in addition to pioneering its international originals marketing strategy.

In 2017, she joined Twentieth Century Fox Film, where she helped shepherd campaigns for such films as The Greatest Showman, The Post and Murder on the Orient Express, before returning to Netflix’s global creative and social marketing team to oversee marketing campaigns for all nonfiction and kids and family original content.

Barlow rejoined the WarnerMedia ranks last year as SVP Program Marketing for HBO Max.

“Joining the Max Originals team was like a homecoming in so many ways, and I have been so impressed by the level of talent and skill that exists across this company,” Barlow said. “My former HBO colleagues have raised the creative bar even higher, and my new Max colleagues launched our first streaming hits under unprecedented circumstances. As one integrated Originals marketing team, we will speak with a united voice as we partner closely with our talent to introduce their work to new audiences via innovative campaigns that drive both cultural and business impact.”