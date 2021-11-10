Producers Guild Opens Submissions for PGA Innovation Award

The Producers Guild on Wednesday unveiled key dates for its PGA Innovation Award, which is bestowed upon the production of a new-media program that elevates the audience’s viewing experience. The application period is open now and the deadline for submission is January 14, 2022.

Programs released between January 1-December 31, 2021 are eligible for the honor, which is in its third year. For programs that cannot be viewed linearly via the existing submission procedure, a video demonstration may be submitted instead.

The PGA said the winning submission will challenge the limits of standard formats and drive forward the industry’s perception and application of new media in an entertainment context. The award honors exceptional distinctiveness, inventiveness, and impact of the submitted work in expanding the conventions of program format, content, audience interaction, production technique and delivery.

Last year, the team behind BRCvr, an official virtual Burning Man Experience hosted on AltSpaceVR, won the award.

This year’s winner will be announced at the West Coast celebration of 2022 Producers Guild Awards nominees the week of February 20, 2022. The 33rd annual PGA Awards are February 26.

“As immersive storytelling reaches new heights and gains momentum with audiences across the world, the Producers Guild is proud to recognize the amazing teams that make boundary-breaking art of excellence,” said Iris Ichishita, chair of the Innovation Award Committee and VP of the PGA New Media Council. “The PGA Innovation Award celebrates the ever-expanding world of new and emerging media entertainment.”