Peter Landesman To Adapt & Direct Scout Comics’ ‘The Recount’ For KadinCreative & Motor Content

EXCLUSIVE: Concussion filmmaker Peter Landesman will adapt and direct Scout Comics’ comic series The Recount into a feature film for Don Handfield’s Motor Content and Jonathan Kadin’s KadinCreative. Nick Jones Jr. will co-write with Landesman.

The fictional political thriller written by US army veteran Jonathan Hedrick, was published by Scout Comics in November last year and is set in an unsettling, yet recognizable American political climate. The material is described as having the political intrigue of House of Cards blended with the horror of The Purge.

In the series, the U.S. President is assassinated by one of his own security detail. A Secret Service agent must then protect the Vice President at all costs from a vast, dangerous conspiracy. With nowhere to turn and no one to trust, these two women with completely opposing beliefs are forced to work together to fight back and preserve what’s left of American democracy.

Related Story Peter Landesman Developing Drama Series Based On Life Of Italian Mafia Prosecutor

Landesman and Kadin previously worked together on Sony’s Will Smith football drama Concussion. Landesman wrote and directed that movie and Kadin oversaw the feature as Sony’s EVP. Prior to that, Landesman and Handfield worked together on political thriller Kill the Messenger starring two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner for Focus Features which Landesman wrote and Handfield executive produced. Landesman went on to write and direct Parkland about the aftermath of the assassination of JFK as well as Felt starring Liam Neeson.

“As storytellers, we’re struggling to capture not just this fraught political moment, but what it means, and will mean, for our immediate futures. When I read this graphic piece, it made me yearn for the days when character and integrity had value, and what would happen when you pack that into an imperative to survive, not just to live, but to lead. I want this movie to look like what many of us are feeling” said Peter Landesman.

Handfield added, “The Recount struck me because it really hammers home both the incredible divisiveness of our times, as well as the fragility of our democracy – all without taking a political ‘side’. On one level it’s an engaging political thriller, on another, a hellbent action ride, but ultimately, it’s a cautionary tale about two women with opposing political viewpoints coming together to save America. I can think of no better filmmaker to adapt this book than Peter Landesman, who has written & directed some of the best political thrillers of our time.”

“Given the current sociopolitical climate, this story couldn’t be more relevant. And Peter is the perfect director to not only deliver a fantastic movie that feels authentic, but do so in a way that entertains everyone – no matter what side of the aisle they’re on,” said Kadin in a statement.

Handfield, Kadin, Landesman and Scout Comics will produce through their respective banners, with Motor Content’s Jordan Moore serving as an Executive Producer.

Handfield is also a partner and board member of Scout Comics, and was instrumental in bringing the series to Scout for publication and got involved early in its development.

KadinCreative is a film and television production company launched by the former Sony EVP, the company’s first production being the Camila Cabello feature musical Cinderella which was released by Amazon Prime in September. KadinCreative has the action-adventure Skyward, based on Image Comics’ Eisner Award- nominated series. At Sony, Kadin oversaw more than 30 films including such hits as Step Brothers, 21 Jump Street, and the 6x Oscar nominee Moneyball.

Kadin is repped by Craig Emmanuel at Paul Hastings Handfield is repped by Dale De La Torre of Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & De La Torre. Scout Comics is repped by Mosaic. Nick Jones Jr. is repped by CAA and Brillstein Partners.