‘On Fire’: Fiona Dourif, Asher Angel, Lance Henriksen Join Peter Facinelli In California Wildfires Movie; First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Facinelli (Nurse Jackie) has been joined in action feature On Fire by Fiona Dourif (Tenet), Asher Angel (Shazam!) and Lance Henriksen (Aliens).

We can unveil a first look at the movie, which is three weeks into shoot in Austin, Texas.

As we revealed last month, the film follows a family who get caught up in the wildfires of Northern California. As the inferno suddenly spreads, survival becomes their main objective.

Nick Lyon directs and co-writes alongside Ron Peer. Producers are Beth Bruce, Rob Witte, Joe Fernandez, Matthew Joynes and Suzanne Weinert. SC Films is handling world sales and intend to begin talks with buyers when a promo is ready for EFM next year.

Actress Dourif stated: “It’s an important story to tell. Fires are ravaging the west coast, yet I have somehow never seen this film before”.

Asher Angel commented: “I was on the edge of my seat reading the script waiting to find out what was going to happen to the family!”

Vet Lance Henriksen added: “I live in an area where there is a constant threat of fire. I want to bring attention to that and the threat of the global climate crisis”.

Peter Facinelli said: “On Fire brings awareness to a very important subject matter through an intense, high stakes emotional journey of a family trying to survive… It will definitely keep the audience on the edge of their seats. I’m excited to work with the cast who are all incredibly talented, and to tell a great story through our mutual love of cinema.”