‘Pen15’ To End With Season Two On Hulu

Hulu’s Pen15 is coming to an end.

The youth-skewing comedy drama will end with the second half of season two, which will debut on the streamer on December 3.

The news emerged in a long profile of creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle in the New Yorker.

The pair said that they always envisioned the series as three seasons but the pandemic – the show was forced to shut down production due to Covid19 – hastened the ending.

The first seven episodes of season two launched in September 2020 with an animated special airing earlier this year.

Pen15 is described as “middle school as it actually happened.” The series from AwesomenessTV is co-written, created by and stars real-life longtime buds Erskine and Konkle. They play 13-year-old versions of themselves as middle school outcasts at the turn of the 21st century — surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. The best day of their lives can turn into the worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

Erskine, Konkle and their co-writer Sam Zvibleman executive produce alongside Debbie Liebling, Marc Provissiero, Brooke Pobjoy, Becky Sloviter and the Lonely Island trio of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer.